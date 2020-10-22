Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain reaches 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

Spain this week became the first country in western Europe to record more than 1 million confirmed infections, as it struggles to contain a resurgence of the new coronavirus. Like elsewhere in Europe, the resurgence has prompted authorities to impose restrictions on travel and social gatherings.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:58 IST
Spain reaches 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

Spain this week became the first country in western Europe to record more than 1 million confirmed infections, as it struggles to contain a resurgence of the new coronavirus. The country of 47 million is among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 34,000 deaths attributed to the disease.

After being brought under control during a nationwide lockdown in the spring, the virus started spreading again a couple of months after restrictions were lifted and people started to move around and socialize again. By September, hospitals in Madrid were once again beginning to fill up as Spain recorded the highest numbers of new infections in the 27-country European Union. Confirmed cases rose beyond the 1 million mark on Wednesday, when nearly 17,000 new infections were added.

Experts say the real number is probably much higher because insufficient testing, asymptomatic cases and other issues impede authorities from capturing the true scale of the outbreak. Like elsewhere in Europe, the resurgence has prompted authorities to impose restrictions on travel and social gatherings. Curfews are being considered in some of the most affected areas, including the capital, Madrid. The northern region of Navarra has prohibited non-essential travel from and to the region.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...

MJ Akbar's defamation suit against journalist to be heard by special MP-MLA court

The defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani will continue to be heard by a special court dealing with cases related to lawmakers, directed a Delhi court on Thursday. District and Sessions Judg...

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. Hennepin County Dist...

Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi

The Mahagathbandhans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the Bhishmapitamah of corruption and accusing him of shielding perpetrators. When I come to power, I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020