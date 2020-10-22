Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Goa reports 247 cases; 348 patients recover, 7 die

The count of coronavirus positive patients in Goa mounted to 41,586 with the addition of 247 cases on Thursday, a health department official said. There are 2,991 active cases in the state at present. "A total of 1,256 samples were tested during the day," he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:38 IST
COVID-19: Goa reports 247 cases; 348 patients recover, 7 die

The count of coronavirus positive patients in Goa mounted to 41,586 with the addition of 247 cases on Thursday, a health department official said. The death toll rose by seven to reach at 564, he said.

A total of 348 patients were discharged during the day, which took the count of recovered persons in the coastal state to 38,031, the official said. There are 2,991 active cases in the state at present.

"A total of 1,256 samples were tested during the day," he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,586, new cases 247, deaths 564, discharged 38,031, active cases 2,991, samples tested till date 2,86,711.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO Africa: New rapid tests a 'game changer' against COVID

Health officials in Africa say the rollout of rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 could be a game changer for their fight against the coronavirus but also warned Thursday that increased testing could drive up confirmed cases on a continent ...

Ensuring comprehensive disengagement is "immediate task": India on border standoff with China

India on Thursday said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh is the immediate task, remarks that came ahead of another round of military talks with China on the border standoff. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Thursday.The comments are...

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020