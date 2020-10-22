COVID-19: Goa reports 247 cases; 348 patients recover, 7 die

The count of coronavirus positive patients in Goa mounted to 41,586 with the addition of 247 cases on Thursday, a health department official said. The death toll rose by seven to reach at 564, he said.

A total of 348 patients were discharged during the day, which took the count of recovered persons in the coastal state to 38,031, the official said. There are 2,991 active cases in the state at present.

"A total of 1,256 samples were tested during the day," he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,586, new cases 247, deaths 564, discharged 38,031, active cases 2,991, samples tested till date 2,86,711.