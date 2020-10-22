Left Menu
Development News Edition

35 more deaths take Delhi's COVID-19 toll to 6,163; infection tally 3.44 lakh

The national capital recorded 35 more fatalities on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said. The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 25,237 from 24,217 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,44,318, the bulletin added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:45 IST
35 more deaths take Delhi's COVID-19 toll to 6,163; infection tally 3.44 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded 35 more fatalities on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,163, according to the latest health bulletin. The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 25,237 from 24,217 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,44,318, the bulletin added.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO Africa: New rapid tests a 'game changer' against COVID

Health officials in Africa say the rollout of rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 could be a game changer for their fight against the coronavirus but also warned Thursday that increased testing could drive up confirmed cases on a continent ...

Ensuring comprehensive disengagement is "immediate task": India on border standoff with China

India on Thursday said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh is the immediate task, remarks that came ahead of another round of military talks with China on the border standoff. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Thursday.The comments are...

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020