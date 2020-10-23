Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivermectin drug not to be included in Centre's COVID management protocol

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, being touted as a possible treatment for the coronavirus infection will not be included in the Health Ministry's Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:49 IST
Ivermectin drug not to be included in Centre's COVID management protocol

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, being touted as a possible treatment for the coronavirus infection will not be included in the Health Ministry's Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday. Some states including Uttar Pradesh are already using the drug-off label not only as a treatment option but also as a prophylaxis against COVID-19, a source said.

Already widely used against intestinational parasites and scabies, it is relatively a safe and cheap drug. The experts of the ICMR's National Task Force for COVID-19 and the Joint Monitoring Group held its meeting on Thursday to deliberate on whether the drug should be included in the national treatment guidelines.

"Following deliberations, experts decided not to include Ivermectin in the national clinical management protocol for COVID-19 because of lack of sufficient evidence on its efficacy based on randomised trials held in India and abroad," a source said.   The Health Ministry has allowed the use of remdesivir for restricted emergency use purposes in moderate cases under  “investigational therapies" in the Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19. The ministry has also okayed off-label application of tocilizumab, a drug that modifies the immune system or its functioning, and convalescent plasma for treating  COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of the illness as “investigational therapies".

It also recommended hydroxychloroquine in patients during the early course of the disease and not on critically ill patients.  The centre has also included an inexpensive, widely used steroid dexamethasone in treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients in the moderate to severe stages of their illness among other therapeutic measures. The ministry advised use of dexamethasone, which is already used in a wide range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects, as an alternative choice to methylprednisolone for managing moderate to severe cases of coronavirus infection.  PTI PLB   RDM RDM

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intel's revenue from data-center business misses estimates, shares slide

Intel Corp on Thursday missed revenue estimates for its data-center business for the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its government and business customers to spend less on its chips, sending its shares down 8.Revenue from Inte...

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for th...

Odisha asks officials to keep vigil on rising onion prices

Amid rising onion prices in the state, the Odisha government on Thursday asked district officials to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure availability of the commodity in the markets at a reasonable price. Price of the key kitchen...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump, U.S. intelligence chief push to declassify document on Russia's 2016 election role -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump and his intelligence chief have pushed for quick declassification of a document disputing the 2017 intelligence community finding that Russia acted to help Trump get elected in 2016, three U.S. government officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020