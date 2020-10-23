FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease.

* France extended curfews to around two-thirds of its population and Belgium's foreign minister was taken into intensive care with COVID-19, as the second wave of the pandemic surged across Europe. * A surge in demand for vaccines to ward off the winter flu has led to shortages in some European cities, raising the risk of a potentially lethal "twindemic" as COVID-19 cases soar.

* Spain's health minister described a second wave sweeping the county as "out of control." * British PM Boris Johnson said England's test and trace scheme needed improvement after a record low proportion of contacts of positive cases were reached in the latest weekly figures.

* Germany has issued travel warnings for popular ski regions in Austria, Italy and Switzerland. * Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia reported their biggest one-day rises in cases.

* Greece will impose a night curfew in areas most affected by COVID-19. AMERICAS

* Several U.S. states, many of them in the Midwest, reported record single-day increases in cases, further evidence that the pandemic is accelerating anew as cooler weather takes hold in many parts of the country. * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of COVID-19 stimulus.

* Canada and the Alberta province are launching a pilot program to test eligible returning travelers for COVID-19, allowing them to leave quarantine once they receive a negative result. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party promised free doses of any future COVID-19 vaccine for the residents of eastern Bihar state if it wins local elections there, drawing accusations of playing politics with the pandemic. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ethiopia can jail people for up to two years if they deliberately violate COVID-19 restrictions, the attorney general's office said, amid concern that citizens are becoming lax after a state of emergency was lifted. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc has completed enrolling 30,000 participants in a late-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine. * AstraZeneca's Oxford COVID-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent UK scientists.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained very high as the labor market recovery shows signs of strain.

* Europe's biggest economy could grow next year if Germany avoids a second lockdown, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said. * American Airlines and Southwest Airlines signaled that they would continue to hemorrhage cash into next year.