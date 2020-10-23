Czech Republic reports 14,151 new coronavirus cases; deaths rise by 106 to 1,845

The Czech Republic registered 14,151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a record of 14,968 the previous day, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The country, which is seeing Europe's biggest surge in new COVID-19 cases, has recorded 223,065 infections since March. Deaths have risen to 1,845 from 1,739 reported a day earlier, which includes 55 deaths on Thursday along with revisions to previous days.

