Czech Republic reports 14,151 new coronavirus cases; deaths rise by 106 to 1,845

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:51 IST
The Czech Republic registered 14,151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a record of 14,968 the previous day, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The country, which is seeing Europe's biggest surge in new COVID-19 cases, has recorded 223,065 infections since March. Deaths have risen to 1,845 from 1,739 reported a day earlier, which includes 55 deaths on Thursday along with revisions to previous days.

