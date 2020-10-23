Rising infections in institutes should not be reason for worry among parents, says Mwangangi

Kenya's Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has said that the rising infections in learning institutes should not be a cause of worry among parents, saying that it was expected that some of the individuals in the learning institutions would contract the virus, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Mwangangi said that the Ministry had sent out a number of doctors to the affected schools to determine the extent of the cases.

"We have a team of doctors that we have sent to the ministry of education and after assessment, we will be able to know the measures that can be put in place to ensure that the issue is under control," Mwangangi stated.

Mercy Mwangangi was speaking in light of the two schools in Mombasa, Star of the Sea High School, and Tononoka High School, that was shut down after teachers contracted the disease.

Education CAS Zack Kinuthia reiterated Mwangangi's words saying that the ministry had ruled out the mass closure of schools.

Kinuthia said that the ministry will deal with the COVID-19 cases on a case by case basis.

"Schools will not be closed based on the cases in Mombasa. If a school is found to be a threat, we close the school or the student is isolated and learning will continue.

"It would be a problem if all the schools reported cases but as the situation stands now, schools will not be closed, however, the ministry will keep observing the trends very closely," he added.