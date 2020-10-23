Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

EUROPE * Germany is making preparations to start vaccinations against the coronavirus before the end of the year, Bild daily reported on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:15 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's reported coronavirus cases more than doubled in 10 days, crossing 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, with many Southern European countries reporting their highest single-day cases this week.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Germany is making preparations to start vaccinations against the coronavirus before the end of the year, Bild daily reported on Friday. AMERICAS

* The Peruvian government refused to sign a coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca PLC because it did not provide sufficient data from its studies and offered minimal amounts of inoculations. * The United States, state governments and some foreign countries should replace quarantines and travel bans on airline passengers with COVID-19 testing of travelers before departure and upon arrival, airline and business groups said.

* Several U.S. states, many of them in the Midwest, reported record single-day increases in cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Japanese government's expert panel to combat the pandemic plans to propose on Friday extending the New Year holidays by about a week to Jan. 11, Kyodo News reported. * Australia's Victoria state - the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak - reported that active coronavirus cases have fallen to a four-month low, paving the way for an acceleration in the easing of social distancing curbs.

* The Philippines' coronavirus task force has approved the entry of foreign investors to the Southeast Asian nation starting from Nov. 1. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ethiopia can jail people for up to two years if they deliberately violate COVID-19 restrictions, the attorney general's office said, amid concern that citizens are becoming lax after a state of emergency was lifted. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. FDA approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease. * Using blood of recovered COVID-19 patients - or so-called convalescent plasma - as a potential treatment is of little benefit in helping hospitalised patients fight off the infection, according to results of a clinical trial in India.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks barely budged on Friday as investors tightened positions with less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election and awaited a breakthrough in stimulus talks in Washington.

* White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said negotiations with lawmakers on a coronavirus relief package, now totaling $1.9 trillion, have entered a new phase with congressional committee chairs meeting. * Japan's core consumer prices slipped for the second consecutive month in September, a sign that a coronavirus-induced demand downturn is piling deflationary pressure on the world's third-largest economy already blighted by recession.

* The euro zone's economic recovery is at serious risk of stalling as a resurgent coronavirus sweeps through Europe, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhands Dehradun, police said on Friday. According to the police, a total of f...

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...

Police seizes 16 logs of red sanders in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor taskforce police conducted a raid based on information about red sanders smugglers post-midnight on Friday, at Srivari Mettu area. However, the smugglers escaped and the police managed to seize 16 logs.Taskforce SP Anjaneyulu, said...

Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020