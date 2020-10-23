Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to lift cap on citizens returning as thousands left stranded

These are outside the weekly cap, with the first plane landing on Friday. The increase in the number of Australians allowed to return home comes as the country's second most populous state - the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak - on Friday reported that active coronavirus cases have fallen to a four-month low.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:02 IST
Australia to lift cap on citizens returning as thousands left stranded
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Australia will slightly lift the cap on the number of citizens and permanent residents allowed to return each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as local COVID-19 cases slow to single digits. Australia has since July capped the number of locals allowed to return home each week in an attempt to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.

Australia's second COVID-19 outbreak started after people returning from overseas in Victoria state spread the virus to hotel workers while undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine, who in turn passed the virus in the community. Morrison said the current cap will rise to 5,865 people in November, an increase of 290, after Western Australia and Queensland states said they would accommodate more locals.

The increase comes amid heightened pressure on Morrison's government to help some 26,000 Australians that registered their intention to come home. "The most effective way to get Australians home is to increase these caps," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Many, however, have struggled to secure a plane ticket and raise the several thousand dollars needed to pay for hotel quarantine when they arrive back in Australia. Looking to offer more support, Morrison's government earlier this month struck a deal with the Northern Territory government to allow up to 500 people each fortnight to return. These are outside the weekly cap, with the first plane landing on Friday.

The increase in the number of Australians allowed to return home comes as the country's second most populous state - the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak - on Friday reported that active coronavirus cases have fallen to a four-month low. Victoria state, which recorded just one new infection in the past 24 hours, said there are now 100 active cases - the lowest since June 19.

"This is a good number. This is a very clear sign that the strategy is working," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. The active infections are a relief to state authorities amid heightened fears of a fresh cluster after a case in a school in Melbourne's northern suburbs prompted authorities to order 800 people to self-isolate.

Australia has recorded just over 27,400 COVID-19 infections, far fewer than many other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 90% of the 905 deaths nationally.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bide time as U.S. election caution sets in

Global stocks remained within a tight range on Friday, less than two weeks before the U.S. presidential election, with traders looking for a breakthrough in stimulus talks in Washington. The final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump ...

K'taka bypolls: Paramilitary forces arrive in city

Central paramilitary forces arrived in the city on Friday to be deployed for the bypolls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, a top police official said. The Central paramilitary forces have arrived in the city. One is from Bengal...

Sterling on track for weekly gain as Brexit negotiations intensify

Sterling edged up in London trading on Friday, set for a weekly gain against the dollar and euro, as Britain and the European Union entered intense negotiations on a Brexit trade deal.The pound had its best day in seven months on Wednesday,...

Chopper scam: Court grants interim bail to middleman Rajeev Saxena

A&#160;Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to&#160;Dubai-based businessman and alleged middleman&#160;Rajiv Saxena in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case. The court&#160;granted interim bail to him on a personal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020