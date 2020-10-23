Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media report pope met COVID-19 infected bishop at Vatican

Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday. Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See's ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported. Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:14 IST
Media report pope met COVID-19 infected bishop at Vatican

Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday. Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See's ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported.

Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus. They won't reveal the diplomat's identity. The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.

The department said the risk of infection was “low” for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra. Australia's Health Department said in a statement on Friday “all relevant international state parties have been notified.” The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync technology on Connected TV

mediasmart, Affles self-serve mobile programmatic platform, today announced the launch of its Audience Targeting Household Sync technology on Connected TV CTV. Though programmatic CTV ads have been available on mediasmart for sometime, thi...

Sonu Sood gives glimpse of the 'HELP' mails he recieves daily

Actor Sonu Sood who has been often dubbed as the messiah of migrants, on Thursday gave his fans a peek of the HELP, mails that he receives every day. The Dabangg, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his floor filled with postal le...

Three officials suspended for malpractices in paddy procurement in UP

Three officials have been suspended for alleged malpractices in the procurement of paddy in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate said. Besides the three officials being suspended, a warning has been issued to 12 officia...

New Parliament building to have Constitution Hall, MPs lounge, library, committee rooms, dining areas, ample parking space: LS Secretariat.

New Parliament building to have Constitution Hall, MPs lounge, library, committee rooms, dining areas, ample parking space LS Secretariat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020