288 fresh COVID-19 cases take Uttarakhand's tally to 59,796

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 59,796 on Friday with 288 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 979 as 11 more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department bulletin said. Udham Singh Nagar reported the highest number of fresh cases at 62, followed by 44 in Dehradun, 41 in Pauri, 33 in Nainital, 26 in Rudraprayag, 17 in Haridwar, 14 in Uttarkashi, 13 in Bageshwar, 12 in Tehri, and 10 in Chamoli, it said.

Champawat recorded seven fresh cases, Almora five, and Pithoragarh four, it said. Eleven more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, taking the death toll to 979, the bulletin stated.

So far, 53,718 people have recovered from the coronavirus, 443 have migrated out of the state and 4,656 are under treatment..