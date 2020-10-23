Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt publishes list of medical stores selling Remdesivir

"(Now) The pharmaceutical shops in every district and city are designated for its supply, which will ensure smooth supply of the medicine to every patient," Vyas said in the letter. "The Food and Drug Administration has shortlisted the pharmaceutical outlets in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:08 IST
Maha govt publishes list of medical stores selling Remdesivir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Friday came out with a list of 59 pharmacists in the state where Remdesivir, a drug used for COVID-19 treatment, will be available at Rs 2,360 per unit. Principal secretary of the public health department Dr Pradeep Vyas informed district collectors and municipal commissioners about the decision in a letter.

"The medicine is administered free of cost at state- run hospitals, however, there was no cap on its price at private hospitals. "(Now) The pharmaceutical shops in every district and city are designated for its supply, which will ensure smooth supply of the medicine to every patient," Vyas said in the letter.

"The Food and Drug Administration has shortlisted the pharmaceutical outlets in the state. There are five outlets in Mumbai division, 13 in Pune division, nine in Nashik, 11 in Aurangabad, 10 in Konkan, six in Nagpur and five in Amravati," the letter said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hails 'new era' with Sudan but Palestinians lament 'new stab in the back'

Israel and the Palestinians reacted in starkly different terms to Fridays announcement that Sudan was taking steps to normalise ties with Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as a new era for the region, saying This is...

Nigeria says 'many lives have been lost' in days of unrest

Many lives have been lost in Nigerias unrest, the presidents office announced Friday, as the government said peaceful protests over police abuses and the militarys reported killing of demonstrators were hijacked by thugs. President Muhammad...

Vigilance arrests officer for possessing unaccounted money

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested Chief Civil Supply Officer cum District Manager paddy procurement, Balasore, Mir Raja Ali on charge of possessing unaccounted money in his office chamber, official sources said. Super...

UP: Boys, 9 and 12, held for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras was allegedly raped by two boys aged 9 and 12, both of whom were taken into police custody, officials said on Friday. The incident was reported from a village by the girls father on Thursday af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020