Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow says number of deaths from COVID-19 up 21% in Sept from Aug

COVID-19 was the main cause of death for 543 people in Moscow in September, up 21% from August, the Russian capital's healthcare department said on Friday as the spread of the coronavirus intensified. They said 283 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 25,525 in Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:09 IST
Moscow says number of deaths from COVID-19 up 21% in Sept from Aug

COVID-19 was the main cause of death for 543 people in Moscow in September, up 21% from August, the Russian capital's healthcare department said on Friday as the spread of the coronavirus intensified. Moscow, the city worst hit by the pandemic in Russia, said it had recorded 11,159 total deaths in September, 1,441 more than in September 2019 and 1,702 more than the average of the previous three years.

Earlier on Friday, authorities said Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases had hit a record 17,340, including 5,478 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,480,646 since the pandemic began. They said 283 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 25,525 in Russia.

Also Read: World News Roundup: Germany and France seek EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny; Pope meets Australian Cardinal Pell in midst of money scandal and more

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another person arrested in TRP scam

Mumbai Police has made a ninth arrest in the Television Rating Points TRP rigging case, an official said on Friday. Harish Kamlakar Patil 45, a resident of suburban Chandivali, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the crime br...

Amarinder, Sukhbir trade charges over bills against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday traded charges over the states bills against the Centres farm laws, with both accusing each other of colluding with the BJP. The trigger was Amarinder Sin...

Israel will not oppose U.S. sale of F-35 to UAE

Israel said on Friday it will not oppose U.S. sales of specific weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates, in an apparent reference to the F-35 warplanes sought by Abu Dhabi. Under a principle of preserving Israels qualitative military ed...

Israel hails 'new era' with Sudan but Palestinians lament 'new stab in the back'

Israel and the Palestinians reacted in starkly different terms to Fridays announcement that Sudan was taking steps to normalise ties with Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as a new era for the region, saying This is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020