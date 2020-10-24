Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-'It is terrifying': Europe braces for lengthy battle with COVID

In the Czech Republic, with Europe's highest per capita infections, Prime Minister Andrej Babis moved to sack his health minister for apparently flouting rules on masks after a meeting in a restaurant that should have been closed. In Spain, which passed the 1 million case milestone earlier this week, two regions, Castilla and Leon and Valencia, urged the central government to impose night-time curfews.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:04 IST
WRAPUP 2-'It is terrifying': Europe braces for lengthy battle with COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Europe faces a lengthy battle against the coronavirus at least until mid-2021, France warned on Friday, as anxious governments introduced ever more restrictions to curb the disease once again accelerating through the continent.

Europe's daily infections have more than doubled in the last 10 days, reaching a total of 7.8 million cases and about 247,000 deaths, as a second wave right before winter has crushed economic revival hopes. "When I listen to scientists I see that projections are for at best until next summer," French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to a hospital near Paris.

France, which passed 1 million cases on Friday with a new record daily total of more than 42,000, has been one of the hardest-hit nations and has imposed curfews. COVID-19 patients already occupy nearly half of France's 5,000 intensive care beds and one of the government's advisers warned the virus was spreading more quickly than in spring.

Further curbs are underway by governments desperate to avoid a repeat of blanket lockdowns that brought some control in March and April but strangled economies. "We are all afraid," said Maria, a 73-year old pensioner in the Slovakian town of Dolny Kubin, where officials were piloting a testing scheme. "I see what's happening and it is terrifying."

Belgium, another of the worst-hit countries, whose foreign minister went into intensive care this week, further limited social contact and banned fans from sports matches. In the Czech Republic, with Europe's highest per capita infections, Prime Minister Andrej Babis moved to sack his health minister for apparently flouting rules on masks after a meeting in a restaurant that should have been closed.

In Spain, which passed the 1 million case milestone earlier this week, two regions, Castilla and Leon and Valencia, urged the central government to impose night-time curfews. 'FOLLOW PRECAUTIONS'

Official data show Spain already has the highest number of cases in Europe but the real picture may be even worse according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said a nationwide antibody study suggested the total may be over 3 million. "If we don't follow precautions, we are putting the lives of those we love most at risk," he said.

How long governments will be able to resist lockdowns is uncertain. The governor of Campania, the southern Italian region around Naples which has already imposed a curfew and shut schools, called for a total lockdown, saying "half measures" were not working. "It is necessary to close everything, except for those businesses that produce and transport essential goods," Vincenzo De Luca said.

While health services have not so far been overwhelmed to the extent they were in the first wave, authorities have warned of a likely surge in demand for intensive care beds as colder weather forces more people indoors and infections spread. Italy's top public health body said the situation was approaching critical levels in many regions and said complete tracing of contact chains had become impossible.

With its own hospitals under increasing strain, the Netherlands began transferring patients to Germany again, after dozens were treated in its larger neighbour during the earlier phase of the crisis. But public support seen at the start of the crisis has steadily eroded amid a welter of often contradictory public information on the latest restrictions and growing fears about the economic costs.

Underlining the threat, a business survey showed service sector companies cutting back heavily as more and more consumers stayed home, raising the likelihood of a double dip recession this year in Europe's single currency zone.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Wildfire smoke likely helped to spread COVID-19 Large wil...

WHO: Nations mulling Gilead's COVID drug should consider trial flop, too

Health officials reviewing Gilead Science Incs remdesivir against COVID-19 should consider all evidence, including a trial in which the medicine failed, before giving it the green light, the top WHO scientist said on Friday. U.S. regulators...

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months. U.S. Presid...

U.S. sanctions Russian institute linked to dangerous malware

Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on a Russian research institute tied to the development of a dangerous computer program capable of causing catastrophic industrial damage. The U.S. Treasury Department alleged that the Russian governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020