Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico City discourages large gatherings as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

"But we're also not in a situation to open new activities." She recommended that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people after large weddings, baptisms and other celebrations in which proper health measures were not observed led to the spread of the virus. Six federal entities, not including Mexico City, have shown signs of fresh coronavirus outbreaks in recent days, health officials said this week.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:57 IST
Mexico City discourages large gatherings as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

The mayor of Mexico City, the country's largest city, on Friday called on residents to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people as the capital grapples with a surge of coronavirus hospitalizations. Health authorities have been warning that large gatherings, such as the Nov. 1-2 Day of the Dead festivities that usually draw hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, could prompt another wave of infections.

The pandemic has led to more than 874,000 infections and killed nearly 87,900 people in Mexico. Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that from October 10 to 19, total coronavirus hospitalizations in the capital rose to 2,775 from 2,565, still far below the peak of 4,575 hospitalized patients in late May.

She added that six out of 10 beds hospital beds are still available for COVID-19 patients. Mexico City will remain at the second-most restrictive level on a four-level scale of health measures but cemeteries that typically host Day of the Dead celebrations will be closed for the holiday, Sheinbaum said.

"We're not at the level to return to 'red,'" Sheinbaum told reporters, referring to the strictest level of containment measures. "But we're also not in a situation to open new activities." She recommended that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people after large weddings, baptisms and other celebrations in which proper health measures were not observed led to the spread of the virus.

Six federal entities, not including Mexico City, have shown signs of fresh coronavirus outbreaks in recent days, health officials said this week.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein depositionGhislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffre...

Heads of Facebook, Twitter could testify to U.S. Senate panel post-election -Sen. Graham

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is close to an agreement with Twitter head Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that would have them testify to the panel later this year, Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters on Frida...

Biden says he would if elected mandate masks in interstate transportation

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said he would mandate masks in all interstate U.S. transportation if elected after the Trump administration rejected requirements. As president I will mandate mask wearing in all federal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020