2,277 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,68,238; death toll 6,854

A total of 1.51 lakh tests were done on Friday, he said, adding that altogether 1.39 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far. Prasad said despite the positivity rate coming down to 2 per cent in October, there has not been any laxity in the number of tests being conducted every day.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:05 IST
2,277 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,68,238; death toll 6,854
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,854 on Saturday with 25 more fatalities, while 2,277 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,68,238, an official said. The number of active cases has now come down to 27,681 and the number of those getting discharged from hospitals after recovery stands at 4,33,703, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The recovery rate of the state has gone up to 92.62 per cent, he said. A total of 1.51 lakh tests were done on Friday, he said, adding that altogether 1.39 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Prasad said despite the positivity rate coming down to 2 per cent in October, there has not been any laxity in the number of tests being conducted every day. Among the active cases, 12,683 patients are in home isolation and 2,339 others were undergoing treatment at private hospitals, Prasad said, adding that the remaining are admitted in government hospitals. Prasad said in the month of November, a special campaign for vaccination of four lakh children, who could not get necessary vaccines during the COVID pandemic, would be taken up in the state. Another campaign would be taken up under which golden cards under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna would be made in 7,000 villages which were found not having a single card so far under the scheme, he said.

From November 2-11, active TB cases in 31 districts of the state would also be identified as part of another campaign, Prasad said, adding that since such (tuberculosis) cases are also linked to respiratory system, patients face complications because of COVID.

