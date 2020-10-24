Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic. As of Saturday, 10 of Spain's 17 regions, including Valencia, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country, had called on the government to decree a state of emergency, which would allow regions to limit people's movement.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:16 IST
Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic.

As of Saturday, 10 of Spain's 17 regions, including Valencia, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country, had called on the government to decree a state of emergency, which would allow regions to limit people's movement. Regions expect the government to call an extraordinary Council of Ministers on Sunday to approve the measure, Spanish media including El Pais reported.

"I would say with almost total certainty there will be one. But it has not officially been called yet," a source from the Spanish government told Reuters. While many regions favour some form of curfew, the powerful Madrid region opposes it, which has so far prevented a nationwide decision.

Spain has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections in Western Europe. Total cases rose to 1,046,132 on Friday, while the death toll is nearing 38,000. Catalonia said on Friday night it would impose a curfew across the region, which includes Barcelona, as soon as the central government acted.

"We need a decentralised state of emergency in which the Catalan government maintains all management capacity," deputy Catalan leader Pere Aragones told a news conference. "The evolution is very worrying. Either we increase our efforts or COVID-19 increases," he said.

Some regions are considering imposing curfews by alternative means, such as going through regional courts, if the central government does not act. "We cannot wait any longer and we have to take steps forward," Murcia's regional president Fernando Lopez Miras, told Spanish broadcaster TVE on Saturday. "If the central government does nothing, we will approve a curfew."

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government would likely have enough votes to pass the measure in parliament. It would have the votes of the Basque Nationalist Party and other regional parties who support the measure.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi....

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic.As of Saturday, 10 of Spains 17 regions, including Asturias, Cas...

At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

At least 13 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul on Saturday, Afghan officials said.Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ...

Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says JP Nadda at Biharsharif rally

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD over the promises of providing employment made by it. Addressing the public in Biharsharif, he said that under whom lawlessness existed in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020