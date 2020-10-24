World News Roundup: Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China; Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second COVID wave hits

Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections reported in the past two weeks. Europe reported 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, as many Southern European countries this week reported their highest number of cases in a single day.

South Korean authorities stick to flu vaccine plan after deaths rise to 48

The number of South Koreans who have died after getting flu shots has risen to 48, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday, adding that the vaccines would continue to reduce the chance of having simultaneous epidemics. The health authorities said they found no direct link between the deaths and the shots. They plan to carry on with the state-run vaccination programme to try to avoid having to fight both the flu and the coronavirus over the coming winter.

Irish PM confident on Brexit, believes British PM wants deal

Ireland's prime minister said on Saturday he thinks Britain and the European Union will strike a post-Brexit trade deal and that the resumption of talks this week is a good sign despite the challenges that remain. Both sides have said they made good progress in the latest talks on a last-minute trade deal that would stave off a tumultuous finale to the five-year-old Brexit crisis, but fish is still the biggest sticking point.

Asia becomes second region to exceed 10 million coronavirus cases

Asia surpassed 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the second-heaviest regional toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally, as cases continue to mount in India despite a slowdown and sharp declines elsewhere. Behind only Latin America, Asia accounts for about one-fourth of the global caseload of 42.1 million of the virus. With over 163,000 deaths, the region accounts for some 14% of the global COVID-19 toll.

Guinea's Conde wins presidency with 59.5% of vote

Guinea's President Alpha Conde won the Oct. 18 election with 59.5% of the vote, according to a full preliminary tally from the election commission on Saturday. The victory, which requires confirmation by the Constitutional Court, gives a third term in office to the 82-year-old Conde after a bitterly fought election in which the opposition said he had no right to participate.

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic. As of Saturday, 10 of Spain's 17 regions, including Valencia, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country, had called on the government to decree a state of emergency, which would allow regions to limit people's movement.

Iran says U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel deal secured by 'ransom'

Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday described a U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel deal to normalise ties as "phoney" and accused Khartoum of paying a ransom in return for Washington removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism. The deal agreed on Friday marked the third Arab government after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.

In Asia, Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is locked in a military standoff with China, in Washington's latest effort to bolster allies against Beijing. As part of an intensifying pushback against China's growing economic and military power in the region, Pompeo will also travel to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, two Indian Ocean countries struggling with a mountain of Chinese debt incurred to finance big infrastructure projects.

Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah will consult with other rulers to discuss proposals by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the palace said on Saturday, after sources told Reuters the premier had asked the king to declare a state of emergency. Muhyiddin met with the king on Friday to present the emergency proposal that includes a suspension of parliament, sources said - a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt by the premier to retain control amid a power struggle.

Five children killed in attack on Cameroonian school, say officials

Five children were killed and others wounded in an attack on a school in the city of Kumba in Cameroon's Southwest region, where a separatist insurgency is operating, a regional official and local official told Reuters.