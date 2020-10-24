Left Menu
6,417 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 137 deaths

The state also reported 137 deaths, taking the death toll to 43,152, he said. A total of 10,004 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,55,107. The state has so far conducted 85,48,036 tests. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,38,961, new cases: 6,417, death toll: 43,152, discharged; 14,55,107, active cases 1,40,194, people tested so far: 85,48,036.

A total of 10,004 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,55,107. With this the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,40,194.

Mumbai city reported 1,257 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,50,059, while its death toll rose to 10,059 of which 50 were reported on Saturday. The state has so far conducted 85,48,036 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,38,961, new cases: 6,417, death toll: 43,152, discharged; 14,55,107, active cases 1,40,194, people tested so far: 85,48,036. PTI ND KRK KRK.

