Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Carolina church ordered to close due to virus outbreak

A North Carolina health official on Saturday ordered a large church to close its doors temporarily because of concerns it is helping spread the coronavirus by disregarding social distancing measures.

PTI | Charlotte | Updated: 25-10-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 05:27 IST
North Carolina church ordered to close due to virus outbreak

A North Carolina health official on Saturday ordered a large church to close its doors temporarily because of concerns it is helping spread the coronavirus by disregarding social distancing measures. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris ordered the United House of Prayer for All People to close all of its buildings and said the church has not cooperated with efforts to stem the virus's spread, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Harris said at least three deaths and more than 121 confirmed cases of the virus have been linked to the church, which held a weeklong church event earlier this month. The county said the church has continued to hold large gatherings despite recommendations not to do so and has failed to implement social distancing measures.

The church did not immediately return a request for comment. The church had planned a weeklong revival that was set to last through the end of the month, but the “abatement of an imminent hazard” order announced Saturday will remain in effect until midnight Nov 5, the newspaper reported.

On Friday, North Carolina set a new record for a single-day increase in reported COVID-19 cases. The Washington, DC-based church was founded a century ago in Massachusetts.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition deteriorates

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Saturday deteriorated as he has stopped responding to treatments, adding to the worries of the doctors treating him at a private hospital here, an official said. Though ...

Odisha minister in a spot over 'opportunity in BJP MLA's death' remark

Senior BJD leader and Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has courted controversy by saying in a poll meeting that the people of Balasore have got an opportunity to herald development in the death of the local BJP MLA. Development of Bala...

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today.Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat, PM Modi tweeted.Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the p...

BJP man held in Nagpur for tweets against Maha CM, Aaditya

A BJP functionary was arrested on Saturday in Nagpur for allegedly posting objectionable tweets earlier about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and cabinet colleague Aaditya Thackeray, police said. BJP IT Cell member S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020