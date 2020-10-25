India's central bank chief tests positive for coronavirus
India's central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest high profile name in the country to contract the virus. "I have tested Covid-19 positive. Work in the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will go on normally," he said.Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:23 IST
India's central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest high profile name in the country to contract the virus. "I have tested Covid-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright," Das said in a tweet.
"Will continue to work from isolation. Work in the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will go on normally," he said. Many top Indian politicians including Home Minister Amit Shah and actors such as Amitabh Bachchan have tested positive for the virus, and since recovered.
Over 7.8 million Indians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The pandemic has claimed 118,534 lives in the world's second most populous country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaktikanta Das
- Amit Shah
- Indian
- Das
- Asymptomatic
- Indians
ALSO READ
Indian envoy underlines 5 principles to take India-US ties to next level
Indian-origin billionaire brothers, academic, Skipping Sikh on Queen’s honours list
Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals face off in battle of equals
Abdullah Abdullah discusses peace process with top Indian leadership, does not seek direct engagement of India in tackling Taliban
Indian Army thwarts Pak-backed terrorists' bid to smuggle weapons into J-K, recovers rifles, ammunition