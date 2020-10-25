Bulgarian leader tests positive for new coronavirus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the number of infected with COVID-19 in the Balkan country has been on a steady rise in the two weeks. Borissov made the disclosure in a Facebook message on Sunday.

“After two PCR tests, today I am positive for COVID-19,” Borissov wrote. He said that he has a “general indisposition” and, following the recommendations of doctors, will remain at home for treatment.

The Balkan nation of 7 million people has recorded 37,562 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,084 deaths..