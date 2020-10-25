PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.55 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.55 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4225 3968 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 807023 769576 6587 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 14211 11781 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 203967 182791 902 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 212192 200920 1049 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 14038 13167 218 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 174591 148899 1793 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3225 3173 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 356656 323654 6258 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 42242 39090 576 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 167174 149548 3689 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 158304 146282 1727 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 20299 17537 286 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 91861 82858 1438 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 99686 92976 866 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 802817 710843 10905------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 392931 294910 1332 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 5913 5052 71 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 167249 153127 2885 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1645020 1460755 43264------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 17162 12857 139 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 9018 7332 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2447 2202 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 8626 6653 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 281215 264102 1245 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 34193 29801 588 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 131055 122721 4117 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 186243 167736 1839 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3819 3490 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 709005 667475 10924------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 231252 210480 1307 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 30221 27863 340 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 60376 54488 993 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 470270 436071 6882 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 349701 306197 6487 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 7908227 7130375 118972------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 46823 60581 512 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 78,64,811 and the death toll at 1,18,534. The ministry said that 70,78,123 people have so far recovered from the infection.