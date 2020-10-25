Left Menu
Bihar's COVID-19 recoveries cross two-lakh mark

At least 749 new cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 2,12,191, the bulletin said. The death toll rose to 1,049 in Bihar after seven more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:40 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients, who have been cured of the disease in Bihar, crossed the two lakh-mark on Sunday with 1,399 fresh recoveries, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. The total number of recoveries now stands at 2,00,920, it said, adding that the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 94.69 per cent.

Over one crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,39,218 in the last 24 hours, it said. At least 749 new cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 2,12,191, the bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 1,049 in Bihar after seven more people succumbed to the infection, it said. According to the bulletin, the state has 10,222 active cases at present.

Of the seven fresh fatalities, three were reported from Patna and one each from Purnea, East Champaran, Samastipur and Arwal. Patna, accounted for 259 of the 1,049 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state, followed by Bhagalpur at 65, Gaya and Nalanda at 48 each and East Champaran at 42.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 238, followed by Muzaffarpur (60), Nalanda (38), East Champaran (30) and Purnea (25)..

