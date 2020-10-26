Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reports record 50,000 daily COVID cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 00:34 IST
France reports record 50,000 daily COVID cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The new cases took the total to 1,138,507, with France now ahead of Argentina and Spain to become the country with the world's fifth highest number of cases, after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia. The ministry said that 116 people had died from coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, compared to from 137 on Saturday, taking the total to 34,761.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Zeta barrels towards Mexico's Yucatan coast, U.S. NHC says

Tropical Storm Zeta churned towards Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday and was expected to hit the coast late on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said, weeks after another hurricane caused chaos in the tourist region.Zeta is ...

Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

Pakistans prime minister has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday.In the letter, shared...

France reacts to boycott calls; Erdogan ups Macron insults

French authorities denounced Turkish propaganda against France that they said was aimed at fanning hate at home and abroad, and asked Sunday for calls to boycott French products cease immediately, saying such attacks were the work of a radi...

France tallies record daily COVID infections as cases surge in Europe

France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as a second wave of cases surges through Europe.The new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020