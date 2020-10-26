Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia's mass coronavirus testing attracts tens of thousands

Slovakia's pilot testing in coronavirus hotspots attracted tens of thousands people over the weekend, showing an infection rate of 3.87%, government data showed on Sunday. As of 5:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), health workers had done 136,904 tests with 5,298 positive results, the government's website https://www.somzodpovedny.sk/ showed. The tests were administered between Friday and Sunday at around 235 sites in four northern regions that are home to about 180,000 people.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-10-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 03:31 IST
Slovakia's mass coronavirus testing attracts tens of thousands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Slovakia's pilot testing in coronavirus hotspots attracted tens of thousands people over the weekend, showing an infection rate of 3.87%, government data showed on Sunday. The government plans to widen the scope to the whole country next weekend and hopes the antigen tests, along with a partial lockdown, can help curbing a sharp rise in infections.

Slovakia's testing campaign to cover most of its population and its results will likely draw the attention of other countries, including the neighbouring Czech Republic, which has been struggling with Europe's fastest surge of the epidemic. As of 5:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), health workers had done 136,904 tests with 5,298 positive results, the government's website https://www.somzodpovedny.sk/ showed.

The tests were administered between Friday and Sunday at around 235 sites in four northern regions that are home to about 180,000 people. In some locations, many people even showed up who live outside the designated regions, local media reported.

"Thanks to the effort of all the involved staff and the responsibility of people who participated, the pilot phase of the country-wide testing has proven successful," Prime Minister Igor Matovic's party OLANO said. The government offered an incentive to take part in the tests, offering less stringent rules to those with negative results, while those not participating face a stricter lockdown regime including a ban on commuting to work.

President Zuzana Caputova has questioned the idea of sanctions slapped on those not participating in tests declared as voluntary. In the regular tests done since the pandemic started, Slovakia reported a record 3,042 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 43,843.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poles protest abortion ban in churches and on streets

Womens rights activists furious over a tightening of Polands already restrictive abortion law staged protests outside and inside churches Sunday, disrupting Masses and finding themselves confronted with accusations of barbaric behavior. Wi...

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Sunday, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyse the country with a national strike. Eleven weeks after a disputed pre...

Mexico seizes industrial-scale meth, fentanyl lab in capital

Soldiers and police in Mexico seized an industrial-scale meth and fentanyl lab that was so big it startled investigators, federal prosecutors announced Sunday. The lab had chemical preparation vats about two stories tall that could process ...

GOP slowly gaining as early vote total surpasses 2016

With nine days before Election Day, more people already have cast ballots in this years presidential election than voted early or absentee in the 2016 race as the start of in-person early voting in big states led to a surge in turnout in re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020