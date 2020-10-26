Left Menu
Senior doctors of NDMC hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:08 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened

R R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) said, "If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow." The MCDA on Saturday had threatened that its members from NDMC hospitals would go on a mass casual leave if their pending salaries of last three months, was not released

Recently, it had also issued a statement expressing solidarity with their agitating colleagues - resident doctors - of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, both under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), who are also protesting over their pending salaries.

