Left Menu
Development News Edition

France may be experiencing 100,000 new COVID cases per day - govt medical advisor

France may be experiencing 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day - two times more than the latest figures - Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the pandemic, told RTL radio on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:55 IST
France may be experiencing 100,000 new COVID cases per day - govt medical advisor
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

France may be experiencing 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day - two times more than the latest figures - Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the pandemic, told RTL radio on Monday. "There is probably more than 50,000 cases per day. We estimate, on the scientific committee, that we are more in the region of 100,000 cases per day," said Delfraissy.

France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as a second wave of cases surges through Europe. The new cases took the French total to 1,138,507, with France now ahead of Argentina and Spain to register the world's fifth highest number of cases after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia.

Also Read: Motorcycling-Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Insmart Systems Wins FICCI National Award

Hyderabad, Telangana, IndiaNewsVoir Insmart Systems, a 27 years old manufacturers of quality control machineries catering to Defence, Atomic Energy, Cement, Steel and Mineral sectors has been conferred with National GOLD award by FICCI in ...

SC rejects interim prayer of TN, AIADMK for 50 pc OBC quota in medical seats for 2020-21

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the interim prayer of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK party for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses for the...

Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks

European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20 after it cut its 2020 outlook.The pan-European STOXX 600 index tum...

Supporters chant ‘Super Trump’ at election rally

President Donald Trumps supporters have started calling him Super Trump as he has fully recovered from the coronavirus and started addressing multiple election rallies a day. At an election rally in the battleground state of New Hampshire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020