Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports surge of asymptomatic coronavirus cases in Xinjiang

China reported the highest number of asymptomatic novel coronavirus infections in nearly seven months on Monday following the discovery of a cluster of cases linked to a garment factory in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Health authorities found 137 asymptomatic cases on Sunday during a drive to test 4.75 million people in the Kashgar area triggered by an asymptomatic infection in a 17-year-old female garment factory worker reported on Saturday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:03 IST
China reports surge of asymptomatic coronavirus cases in Xinjiang
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China reported the highest number of asymptomatic novel coronavirus infections in nearly seven months on Monday following the discovery of a cluster of cases linked to a garment factory in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Health authorities found 137 asymptomatic cases on Sunday during a drive to test 4.75 million people in the Kashgar area triggered by an asymptomatic infection in a 17-year-old female garment factory worker reported on Saturday. It was not clear how the teenager was infected though the official Xinhua news agency said all of the new cases were linked to another garment factory where the patient's parents work. The parents had not tested positive for the virus, however, it said.

The teenager's infection was discovered during routine weekly testing in Xinjiang for what Xinhua called key groups of people. It did not specify who was in those groups or why she was among those tested. Contact tracing work to locate the origin of the outbreak was going on, media reported.

A total of 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new symptomless infections was the highest since China began reporting daily counts of those cases on April 1.

More than 2.84 million people in the Kashgar area had been tested as of Sunday afternoon with the rest expected to be completed by Tuesday. The scale and speed of the testing is in line with efforts to stamp out other recent clusters of infection in China, including one in Qingdao city this month.

Though the number of new cases is down sharply in mainland China from peaks in February, the government is wary of another wave of infections and maintains mass, rapid testing capabilities. The virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stands at 85,810, while the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Insmart Systems Wins FICCI National Award

Hyderabad, Telangana, IndiaNewsVoir Insmart Systems, a 27 years old manufacturers of quality control machineries catering to Defence, Atomic Energy, Cement, Steel and Mineral sectors has been conferred with National GOLD award by FICCI in ...

SC rejects interim prayer of TN, AIADMK for 50 pc OBC quota in medical seats for 2020-21

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the interim prayer of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK party for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses for the...

Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks

European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20 after it cut its 2020 outlook.The pan-European STOXX 600 index tum...

Supporters chant ‘Super Trump’ at election rally

President Donald Trumps supporters have started calling him Super Trump as he has fully recovered from the coronavirus and started addressing multiple election rallies a day. At an election rally in the battleground state of New Hampshire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020