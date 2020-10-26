Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel, German state leaders to decide on new COVID measures - spokesman

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states will later this week decide on additional restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, her spokesman said on Monday. The conference to be chaired by Merkel on Wednesday comes after new cases almost doubled within a week and two districts in the southern state of Bavaria imposed a two-week lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:41 IST
Merkel, German state leaders to decide on new COVID measures - spokesman

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states will later this week decide on additional restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, her spokesman said on Monday.

The conference to be chaired by Merkel on Wednesday comes after new cases almost doubled within a week and two districts in the southern state of Bavaria imposed a two-week lockdown. Merkel is eager to avoid a second national lockdown that threatens a fragile recovery of Europe's largest economy, which reported 8,685 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose by 24 to 10,056 and the infection rate stood at 74.9 per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Government sources quoted Merkel as saying that the situation in Germany was "very, very serious" and without additional containment measures the number of daily new cases could reach 30,000 next week. The COVID-19 situation in Germany, however, remains less serious than in other major European countries like Britain, France and Spain. France, which has imposed night-time curfews on major cities, on Sunday reported a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours.

"(The conference) will be to discuss what can be done to contain the spread of the virus soon," said Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert during a news conference. "I expect decisions to be made." Attempting to contain spiralling COVID-19 infections, the Rottal-Inn district in Bavaria announced a two-week lockdown starting on Tuesday that will force residents to stay at home unless outings are absolutely necessary.

The lockdown in Rottal-Inn, home to some 120,000 people, will be the second imposed in Germany on a local basis since April, after Berchtesgaden, 110 km to the south in the Bavarian Alps. Berchtesgaden has been in lockdown since Oct. 20. Officials in Rottal-Inn said in a statement the decision was made after a spike in coronavirus cases in the district to more than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China imposes sanctions on US companies selling arms to Taiwan

China on Monday announced its decision to impose sanctions on US companies it says are involved in selling arms to Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, China decides to take necessa...

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford jab prompts immune response among old as well as young adults

One of the worlds leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both old and young adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.The vaccine, developed by t...

Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the countrys President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.The French leader this m...

'Orderly' Trump win most favourable outcome for equities, JPMorgan says

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan expects the SP500 index to surge to 3,900 points if U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected next week, calling such an outcome the most favourable for stock markets.A rise to 3,900 would mark a 12.6 jump from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020