FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Iran extended COVID-19 curbs in Tehran and across the country as health authorities said they were recording a COVID-19 death every four minutes. * The pandemic is fuelling a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, despite World Bank predictions of a historic 20% drop in remittances to poorer countries this year due to the economic slump.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States, Russia and France set new daily records for coronavirus infections as a second wave swelled across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new restrictions.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* France is considering further tightening of restrictions, sources said, after a government medical advisor said the country may be experiencing 100,000 new cases per day - twice the latest official figure. * Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany state leaders will decide on new COVID-19 restrictions later this week.

* Spain entered a six-month state of emergency to much dismay, with a nationwide curfew set to last until at least Nov. 9. * Norway, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia have toughened restrictions as cases rise.

* Belgium could run out of intensive care beds within two weeks, an official said. * More than 20,000 Hungarian nurses signed a petition against a law that allows public healthcare workers to be relocated to another hospital for up to two years.

AMERICAS * Trump administration talks with Democratic lawmakers on a major pandemic relief package will continue on Monday as both sides work to find a compromise before the election, a White House adviser said.

* The White House planned a Monday night celebration of the Republican Senate's confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded President Donald Trump's own infection. * Mexico has agreed to host human trials of seven COVID-19 vaccines to strengthen its pharmaceutical relations in case limited production capacity leads to a battle for doses, the Financial Times reported.

* Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho said he has tested positive and is self-isolating. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea sought to dispel concerns over the safety of its seasonal influenza vaccine, urging citizens to get vaccinated in a bid to avert stress on the health system. * China reported the highest number of asymptomatic infections in nearly seven months.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran extended COVID-19 curbs in Tehran and across the country as health authorities said they were recording a COVID-19 death every four minutes.

* The pandemic is fuelling a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, despite World Bank predictions of a historic 20% drop in remittances to poorer countries this year due to the economic slump. * Qatar has signed an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy its potential vaccine as soon as it is approved and released for global use, state news agency QNA reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A leading experimental COVID-19 vaccine produces an immune response in both young and old adults, said AstraZeneca Plc , which is helping to manufacture it.

* British high-street pharmacy chain Boots said it was launching in-store COVID-19 testing at 120 pounds ($156) per test for asymptomatic people, and that a 12-minute test would be launched within weeks. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares fell across the globe on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the world economic outlook, giving the dollar a safe-haven boost. * OPEC's secretary general said oil recovery may take longer than hoped as infections rise, and that OPEC and its allies would "stay the course" in balancing the market.

* Italy will present measures on Tuesday to support businesses hit by new COVID-19 restrictions, officials said, as protests against the curbs mounted.

