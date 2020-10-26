Left Menu
Lockdown announced in Aizawl city area

The Mizoram government on Monday decided to set up child-friendly Covid-19 care centres to treat children, who tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-10-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mizoram government on Monday announced a week-long lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area from October 27 to check the spread of COVID-19, an official statement said. The Mizoram government on Monday also launched 'Covid-19 No Tolerance Fortnight' across the state till November 9, it said.

The lockdown will begin at 4 am on October 27 and will be withdrawn at the same time on November 3, the statement said. The Mizoram government on Monday decided to set up child-friendly Covid-19 care centres to treat children, who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official statement, at least 295 children and youths below 18 years of age have so far tested positive, it said. Of them four were below two years of age, nine others between two and five years and another 22 below 14 years, it said.

The decision to impose the lockdown in Aizawl was taken at an emergency meeting of health officials, doctors, churches and NGOs and approved by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. The meeting on Monday was chaired by health minister R Lalthangliana and attended by home minister Lalchamliana.

The meeting decided that the future course of action will be taken depending on the COVID-19 situation. Official sources said during the no tolerance drive, unlock guidelines, ordinance and other Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to across Mizoram.

According to an official, at least 160 COVID-19 cases were detected from 45 out of the total 83 local councils in the AMC area since October 18. While 15 per cent of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 before October had developed symptoms of the virus, while at least 33 per cent who tested positive for the virus since October were symptomatic, he said.

Mizoram on Monday reported 46 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's case load to 2,493, an official said adding three students were among them. According to him, the number of coronavirus active patients in the state stands at 284 while 2,209 people have recovered from the virus.

Altogether, 1,04,545 samples have tested till date, he said.

