TN Agriculture minister critically ill says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, admitted for COVID-19 and on life support, is critically ill, a hospital treating him said here on Monday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and Doraikkannu's cabinet colleagues paid a visit to the hospital today too.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, admitted for COVID-19 and on life support, is critically ill, a hospital treating him said here on Monday. The 72-year-old minister, being treated for "severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications, continues to be critically ill," Kauvery Hospital said.
Maintaining the functions of his vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin. "He is on maximal life support and his response to the treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis (likely developments vis-a-vis the illness)," he said.
Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after he complained of unease and breathlessness and he tested positive for the virus. Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and Doraikkannu's cabinet colleagues paid a visit to the hospital today too.
