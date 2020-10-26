U.S. CDC reports 224,601 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 8,617,022 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,195 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 380 to 224,601.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 25 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3jbTLFS)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.