Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe needs 'serious acceleration' in fight against coronavirus - WHO

Europe needs a "serious acceleration" in the fight against the coronavirus and a lack of contact-tracing capacity could drive the disease into the darkness, a top World Health Organization official said on Monday. In Europe the picture is unrelentingly grim as a string of countries reported record increases, led by France, which posted more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time on Sunday, while the continent passed the threshold of 250,000 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:16 IST
Europe needs 'serious acceleration' in fight against coronavirus - WHO

Europe needs a "serious acceleration" in the fight against the coronavirus and a lack of contact-tracing capacity could drive the disease into the darkness, a top World Health Organization official said on Monday.

In Europe the picture is unrelentingly grim as a string of countries reported record increases, led by France, which posted more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time on Sunday, while the continent passed the threshold of 250,000 deaths. The vast region, comprising 46 countries at WHO, accounted for 46% of global cases and nearly one third of deaths, said Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert.

"Right now we are well behind this virus in Europe, so getting ahead of it is going to take some serious acceleration in what we do," Ryan told a news conference. Clinical capacity to manage COVID-19 hospitalised patients has increased in the European region and death rates are "very very low", Ryan said, paying tribute to health systems and medical workers.

"But we are seeing a large number of cases, we are seeing widespread disease, we are seeing very very high positivity rates and an increasing lack of capacity to do any effective form of contact-tracing which is further going to drive the disease into the darkness," he said. "And many countries are now facing the spectre of shutdowns in the coming weeks. It is not a situation where I'm sure any country in Europe or in the world would want to be in," he added.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical head for COVID-19, asked about Europe's rising case numbers, said: "We are still hopeful that countries will not have to go into these so-called national lockdowns."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...

No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees APMCs across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon AP...

Merkel's party postpones Dec. 4 congress planned to choose new leader

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU has decided to postpone a party congress planned for Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.The executive committee agr...

Missing American's mother says Pompeo undermines his release

The mother of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist and former U.S. Marine officer who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012, on Monday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of undermining efforts to free her son. In a statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020