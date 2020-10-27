Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mounting pressure on Portugal's health system could prompt further restrictions, minister says

Portugal's national health minister warned on Monday that the country's national health service was under grave pressure and that further restrictive measures could be coming as the number of patients in intensive care approached record levels. "Although the Portuguese and the national health service are better prepared to respond to the pandemic than before, the situation in Portugal - as in other places - is grave," health minister Marta Temido told a news conference.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-10-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 03:25 IST
Mounting pressure on Portugal's health system could prompt further restrictions, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal's national health minister warned on Monday that the country's national health service was under grave pressure and that further restrictive measures could be coming as the number of patients in intensive care approached record levels.

"Although the Portuguese and the national health service are better prepared to respond to the pandemic than before, the situation in Portugal - as in other places - is grave," health minister Marta Temido told a news conference. The government "is ready to cover possible new municipalities with more restrictive measures," she added.

Three municipalities in the country's North went into partial lockdown last Thursday, and non-essential travel between regions was banned from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 to reduce the risk of transmission during the All Saints national holiday. A total of 1,672 people were in hospital as of Monday, with 240 in intensive care units (ICUs) - close to the peak of 271 reached in April.

The health system, which prior to the pandemic had the lowest number of critical care beds per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe, could accommodate a maximum of 800 COVID-19 patients in ICUs, Temido said. Given current trends, over half that figure would be reached by next week, the minister cautioned.

Portugal has reported a total of 121,133 coronavirus cases and 2,343 deaths. Recent numbers of new daily cases - reaching 3,669 on Saturday - have approached triple the country's previous peak in April, but testing has also multiplied by around the same proportion.

The country's toll of hospitalisations and deaths has surpassed April levels, reflecting the considerable number of new cases still being detected among higher-risk age groups, worrying health authorities. Rising hospitalisations and deaths are not linked to increased testing. Parliament voted on Friday for masks to be compulsory in public spaces where social distancing is difficult for a period of 70 days, a measure which will soon come into law.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In conservative Mexico, 'Muxes' soccer team tackles outdated LGBT stereotypes

A soccer team in Mexicos capital is shooting for greater inclusion for the LGBT community by relying on the widespread love of Latin Americas most popular sport. Mexico Citys Muxes, named after the indigenous transgender women who have been...

Trump, Biden make pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, while Democrat Joe Biden made a low-key appearance in the state considered crucial to the chances of victory for b...

S.Korea's economy returns to growth amid global virus struggle

South Koreas economy returned to growth in the third quarter, climbing out of the slump brought about by the coronavirus as its major trading partners began lifting pandemic restrictions. Asias fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjus...

WRAPUP 6-Wave of new COVID-19 cases crashes across U.S. and Europe as winter looms

The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a tidal wave of cases washes over parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new curbs.The gloom weighed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020