Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trust in UK news organisations tumbles during COVID-19 outbreak - Reuters Institute

Less than half of Britain's people trust in news organisations as a source for COVID-19 information, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:00 IST
Trust in UK news organisations tumbles during COVID-19 outbreak - Reuters Institute
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Less than half of Britain's people trust in news organisations as a source for COVID-19 information, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said. The level of trust has fallen throughout the pandemic and about 8 million people in Britain are now at risk of being less informed, uninformed or misinformed about the disease just as the government grapples with a second wave, the Institute said in a report.

"The significant growth in the number of people vulnerable to misinformation means the UK is less well equipped to deal with the coronavirus communications crisis during the second wave and the winter ahead," director Rasmus Kleis Nielsen said. Trust in news organisations as a source about the pandemic fell to 45% in August from 57% in April. Daily use of COVID-19 news has dropped 24 percentage points over the same period, to 55% from 79%, the Institute's report said.

While most people in the United Kingdom were well informed significant minorities - around 20 million people - felt neither the news media nor the government had explained what people should do in response to the virus. The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is a research centre at the University of Oxford that tracks media trends. The Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters, funds the Reuters Institute.

To see the full report: https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/communications-coronavirus-crisis-lessons-second-wave

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors, health workers under NDMC now want 'permanent solution' for salary woes

By Joymala Bagchi Permanent solution is what health workers are anonymously demanding as a protest for pending salary continues by the resident doctors functioning under North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC.As per the latest development, ...

Very confident of having crowd during India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG: Victoria govt head

The all-pervasive COVID-19 threat notwithstanding, the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia might feature crowds with the Victoria government saying that it is very confident of having fans in the stands for the much-awaited clash. A...

IUCAA Director begins NSC Mumbai lecture by busting myths about Black Holes

Unlike being portrayed in many science-fiction movies, Black Holes dont move around sucking in objects like a vacuum cleaner. If the Sun turns into a black hole today, it wont suck the other planets the earth will still be revolving around ...

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020