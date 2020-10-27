Left Menu
Soumitra Chatterjee's kidneys not functioning well, efforts on to boost platelet count: Doctor

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, currently on ventilator support, worsened further on Tuesday morning, and efforts were being made to boost his platelet count, a senior doctor at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, currently on ventilator support, worsened further on Tuesday morning, and efforts were being made to boost his platelet count, a senior doctor at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said. The 85-year-old thespian's creatine and urea levels have been on the rise since Monday, and nephrologists were mulling the option of providing "renal replacement therapy support", the doctor said.

The 85-year-old actor, under treatment for the past 22 days, is also suffering from secondary pneumonia, he said. "Mr. Chatterjee is barely conscious. He is being treated for dehydration. His kidneys are not functioning well.

The octogenarian's urea and creatinine levels have been on the rise. His overall condition has worsened. He is definitely critical but we have managed to stabilize his condition a bit. "Our nephrologist is taking a call on whether he may be given any support in the form of renal replacement therapy.

He is on a ventilator. His saturation is more than 95 percent with basic oxygen support," the doctor explained. There has been "no deterioration in the mental status of the veteran actor, he said.

Doctors were planning to carry out blood transfusion on Tuesday, hoping that it would improve Chatterjee's condition to an extent. "His platelet count has not gone down from what it was yesterday. We have given him medicines to bring up that count.

We are planning a blood transfusion later today, hopefully, that will improving his condition," he said. Chatterjee was put on a ventilator with endotracheal intubation on Monday evening to protect his airways.

Endotracheal intubation is a procedure in which a tube is placed into the windpipe through the mouth or nose. The critically acclaimed actor, the first Indian film personality to be awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres -- France's highest civilian award -- was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, he was shifted to a non-COVID Intensive Trauma Unit (ITU), having recovered from the viral disease.

