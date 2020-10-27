Left Menu
COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 170 new cases, 2 deaths; 328 recover

The number of people who have recovered so far stands at 36,413, while the overall death toll is 1,909, he added. "There were 158 new cases in Ahmedabad city and 310 people were discharged, while these figures were 12 and 18 respectively in the rural parts," the official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:42 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district increased by 170 on Tuesday to reach 41,798, while 328 people were discharged during the day and two patients succumbed to the infection, an official said. The number of people who have recovered so far stands at 36,413, while the overall death toll is 1,909, he added.

"There were 158 new cases in Ahmedabad city and 310 people were discharged, while these figures were 12 and 18 respectively in the rural parts," the official said. Ahmedabad municipal corporation's west zone leads with 562 active cases, followed by 536 in the north west, while central zone is at the other end with 334 active cases.

A total of 1,095 out of 2,056 beds for COVID-19 treatment in 70 hospitals are occupied, a rate of 53.25 per cent, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said. "In isolation wards, 436 beds are occupied and 400 available, while in ICUs with ventilator, 87 beds are occupied and 74 available,"itsaid.

