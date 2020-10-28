Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro's main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, according to fire department spokesman Lauro Boto, and it sent dense black smoke pouring into the sky.

Patients fled the hospital in wheelchairs and on crutches, while hospital workers rolled some out to safety in their beds. Hospital officials told Band News radio that a 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient died while being transferred.