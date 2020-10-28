COVID-19: 60 new cases, one more death in Chandigarh

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman, a resident of Chandigarh city died, bringing the toll to 224 in the Union Territory while 60 new cases took the infection tally to 14,212 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin. The woman died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh has 629 active cases of the novel coronavirus, it said. Eighty patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13,359 in the UT, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,04,136 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 89,293 of them tested negative while reports of 106 are awaited, it said..