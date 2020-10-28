Left Menu
India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday night, 18 days after it crossed 70 lakh, while the total number of recoveries went past 73 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

Updated: 28-10-2020 22:24 IST
India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday night, 18 days after it crossed 70 lakh, while the total number of recoveries went past 73 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry data updated at Wednesday 8 am showed a single-day increase of 43,893 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 79,90,322, while the death toll climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 people succumbing to the disease during the same period.  However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 80,36,084, death toll at 1,20,456 and recoveries at 73,10,184. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

India is in the pole position in terms of number of recoveries, followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. According to JHU data, India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.

There are 6,10,803 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data showed..

