J-K Police Housing Corporation upgrades sub district hospital in Bijbehara

In order to provide more health facilities to the people, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation is upgrading the building of a sub-district hospital at Bijbehara in Anantnag district at the cost of Rs 14 crore.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:39 IST
Sub-district hospital in Bijbehara being upgraded by J-K Police Housing Corporation. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In order to provide more health facilities to the people, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation is upgrading the building of a sub-district hospital at Bijbehara in Anantnag district at the cost of Rs 14 crore. The government had sanctioned 50-bedded new buildings with all modern facilities hospital as the old building was witnessing huge rush.

The basement of the building will consist of a general laboratory with a blood storage unit along with a waiting room and toilet facility. Meanwhile, Dr B S Tulla, Medical Superintendent, Sub District Hospital Bijbehara said this is the largest sub-district hospital in the district and it will help people in the large number.

"This hospital is being built by the Kashmir Police Housing Corporation with a cost of Rs 14 crore. This is the largest sub-district hospital in the district. This hospital will help people immensely and will reduce the load of the existing building," Tulla said. This building will also have an X-Ray with ultrasound/ECG facility. The ground floor shall comprise of emergency, emergency ward, minor OT, D section, injection room, resuscitation room and OPD area comprising six numbers of OPDs. Besides, the first floor shall consist of an operation theatre with six bed post-operative ward and three other wards for the patients.

A local resident appreciated the step taken by the authorities and said now nobody will be shifted to Srinagar hospital as this hospital will provide all the medical facilities. "We are very thankful to the government that it has started the construction of the new hospital building because we were facing a lot of problems due to the limited space as the flow of patients is increasing. We use to visit hospitals in Srinagar as this hospital was not able to provide sufficient facilities. Some of the patients used to be shifted to the Srinagar hospital but now nobody will be shifted to Srinagar," Zubair Bhat told ANI.

Meanwhile, Abdul Gani, labour said that he was thankful to the government for the project as it help the labourers earn their living. "I work here with other 50 people and earning the livelihood. I want to thank the government for the project and also request the government to start more projects like this so that we continue to earn money for ourselves," Gani said. (ANI)

