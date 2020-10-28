Left Menu
Kochi based medical devices maker launches new Covid-19 testing kit

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, a Kochi-based medical devices manufacturer, is launching a new Covid-19 test kit based on RT-LAMP (Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification) technology.

28-10-2020
A part of the COVID-19 test kit based on RT-LAMP. . Image Credit: ANI

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, a Kochi-based medical devices manufacturer, is launching a new Covid-19 test kit based on RT-LAMP (Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification) technology. Agappe is the first company in India to get the clearance of (ICMR) and Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) for this technology. They will launch this on November 10. According to them, the test in this technology will be completed in 10 minutes and the accurate result will get in one hour.

Speaking to ANI, Thomas John, MD said, "During the Covid pandemic, we bring the new technology called Loop amplification method, LAMP technology for the Covid. Not only Covid, but we are also coming with the other parameters like Leptospirosis, Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya and other infectious diseases. This is a very advanced technology and already presents in developed countries like Japan, Korea, the US, etc. This technology always gives very precise values and it takes very less time for detection." Dr. DM Vasudevan said, "We are testing the Covid cases by RT-PCR method. That is the usual test that we are doing. There are certain difficulties for the RT-PCR. One is that it will take a long time to get the result. The actual test needs about six hours and it will take about 24 hours to get the result to the patient. Whereas in the new technique, we are introducing now that is called LAMP technique. Here the test is actually done within 10 minutes. And the patient will get result in one hour. That is the greatest advantage."

"The Second advantage is that the RT-PCR test is costly. Because it needs a bigger machine, it is actually a thermal cycler is required and therefore sophisticated machine is required. And therefore ultimately the cost will be enhanced. Whereas this particular technique is very simple test which can be done any laboratory. Ordinary water bath will be sufficient for this. And the cost of the test will be reduced. These are two major advantages," Vasudevan said. He added, "One more technical advantage is that this particular newer technique is 100 percent accurate. The RT-PCR is that it is 85 percent results we can rely. This particular test has been validated by ICMR as well as the other agencies of Govt of India. LAMP technology has been validated in the world in the last 4 or 5 years. And it has come here today now." (ANI)

