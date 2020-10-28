Left Menu
He said that Pakistan is recording at least 700 coronavirus cases daily and hinted at imposing new social distancing restrictions. "COVID-19 pandemic's second wave has started in Pakistan and new restrictions could be introduced to control the spread of the virus," the special assistant said..

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:55 IST
Pakistan revises COVID-19 curbs to tackle second wave

Pakistan announced revised coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, in view of the increasing number of daily infections as part of a second virus wave sweeping across the country. The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has announced new 'non-pharmaceutical interventions' (NPIs) that must be implemented in cities and districts where the COVID-19 infection count has exceeded 2 per cent.

As per the new measures, all amusement and public parks will be closed by 6pm. All commercial places including markets, shopping malls and restaurants would close by 10pm. Essential services like medical stores, clinics and hospitals can remain open. The new directive would be effective from Thursday (October 29) and would be enforced in 11 cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The NCOC also made it mandatory to wear face masks in public places including bazaars, shopping malls, while using public transport and at restaurants. Face masks must be worn in all offices, both government and private. The new restrictions were announced as Pakistan's COVID-19 tally jumped to 330,200 after 825 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 14 patients died in this period, taking the country's death toll to 6,759. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was experiencing the start of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Pakistan is recording at least 700 coronavirus cases daily and hinted at imposing new social distancing restrictions.

"COVID-19 pandemic's second wave has started in Pakistan and new restrictions could be introduced to control the spread of the virus," the special assistant said..

