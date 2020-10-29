Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic reports 12,977 new coronavirus cases, 128 deaths

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:13 IST
Czech Republic reports 12,977 new coronavirus cases, 128 deaths
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The Czech Republic reported 12,977 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 28, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Total cases rose to 297,013 while deaths climbed by 128 to 2,675. The country has been struggling with one of Europe's fastest growing infection rates.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's BT nudges up earnings guidance after challenging first half

BT, Britains biggest fixed-line and mobile operator, said it had delivered a strong operational performance in the first half given the challenges of COVID-19 as it raised the lower limit of its earnings guidance for the year.The company on...

COVID-19 impact: India's gold demand falls by 30 per cent in Q3

Indias demand for gold for third quarter July-September, 2020 has fallen by 30 per cent at 86.6 tonnes as compared to overall Q3 demand for 2019 at 123.9 tonnes, the World Gold Council WGC said here on Thursday. According to the WGC report,...

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society.

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society....

Raj Thackeray meets Maha governor over inflated power bills

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here, seeking the latters intervention on the issue of inflated power bills received by people. According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Thackeray ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020