Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Kangtai starts mid-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Apart from developing its own vaccine, Kangtai also has a deal to make and supply mainland China with the vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and researchers at the University of Oxford.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:45 IST
China's Kangtai starts mid-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products has begun a mid-stage human trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, clinical trial registry data shows. Kangtai's candidate is among more than 10 potential vaccines Chinese scientists have brought into various phases of clinical trials in efforts to counter the virus that has killed more than 1.1 million people globally.

The company plans to test the vaccine's safety and ability to trigger immune responses in a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to recruit 1,000 participants, according to the latest record published on the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry on Wednesday. The vaccine candidate uses an inactivated virus that cannot replicate in human cells.

The Phase 2 trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 27, according to the registration record, and a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the trial has already started. Apart from developing its own vaccine, Kangtai also has a deal to make and supply mainland China with the vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and researchers at the University of Oxford.

Also Read: ANALYSIS-Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak anti-terrorism court acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indi...

Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda begin shooting 'Unfair and Lovely', hold virtual script reading session

Actors Ileana DCruz and Randeep Hooda have started shooting for their upcoming comedy Unfair and Lovely and held a virtual script reading session for the film on Thursday.&#160; Backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie...

Patriarchy not a male-female thing, says 'Kaali Khuhi' director Terrie Samundra

Patriarchy is a deep-rooted blueprint that people adhere to right from birth and it affects both women and men, believes Kaali Khuhi director Terrie Samundra. In her feature directorial debut, Samundra explores the enduring impact of female...

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020