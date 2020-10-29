Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria records 4 deaths and 147 new COVID-19 infections, says NCDC

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:57 IST
Nigeria records 4 deaths and 147 new COVID-19 infections, says NCDC
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NCDCgov)

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), said four COVID-19 related deaths and 147 new infections were recorded in the country from 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to a news report by Today.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

Newsmen report that the country has so far tested 617,750 persons since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The public health agency said that 179 COVID-19 patients were discharged from isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours.

It added that the 179 discharged today include 116 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with new case management guidelines.

The NCDC stated that Lagos accounted for the highest number of infections with 82 cases, while FCT confirmed 20 cases, Rivers had 9 cases and Kaduna and Plateau states reported 8 cases each.

Amongst others were Benue with 5 infections, Edo, Kano, Nasarawa, and Taraba reported 3 cases each, Ogun had 2 infections and Bauchi had 1 infection.

"To date, 62,371 cases have been confirmed, 58,095 cases have been discharged and 1,139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and FCT," it stated.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak anti-terrorism court acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indi...

Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda begin shooting 'Unfair and Lovely', hold virtual script reading session

Actors Ileana DCruz and Randeep Hooda have started shooting for their upcoming comedy Unfair and Lovely and held a virtual script reading session for the film on Thursday.&#160; Backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie...

Patriarchy not a male-female thing, says 'Kaali Khuhi' director Terrie Samundra

Patriarchy is a deep-rooted blueprint that people adhere to right from birth and it affects both women and men, believes Kaali Khuhi director Terrie Samundra. In her feature directorial debut, Samundra explores the enduring impact of female...

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020