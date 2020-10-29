Left Menu
Chennai hospital 'successfully' treats teen with 'rare' condition

"Upon careful evaluation of the various other symptoms such as hazed vision, general weakness, the challenge in walking and a tingling sensation in the limbs, the patient was diagnosed with Miller Fischer Syndrome variant of Guillain- Barr Syndrome that occurred due to Covid-19 infection," it said. Dr Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Lead Consultant, and Neurologist at Kauvery Hospital, said Miller Fischer Syndrome in the boy posed a 'challenge' to the medical team.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:18 IST
The city-based Kauvery Hospital on Thursday said it has "successfully treated" a 14-year-boy who developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of Guillain- Barr Syndrome (GBS), owing to COVID-19 infection. GBS is a 'rare' medical condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection in the body, the hospital said in a release.

The boy complained of double vision and difficulty in walking and later tested positive for coronavirus, it said. "Upon careful evaluation of the various other symptoms such as hazed vision, general weakness, the challenge in walking and a tingling sensation in the limbs, the patient was diagnosed with Miller Fischer Syndrome variant of Guillain- Barr Syndrome that occurred due to Covid-19 infection," it said.

Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, the Lead Consultant, and Neurologist at Kauvery Hospital said Miller Fischer Syndrome in the boy posed a 'challenge' to the medical team. "It was very crucial for us to rightly detect the rare syndrome and treat him in a manner to ensure that he faces no major impact," she said.

Following intensive treatment, the boy is now able to walk without support, she added. Dr. Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, the Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist, said post-recovery of Covid-19, there could be "serious lung complications, heart attacks, stroke and vascular complications in patients, even after three to six months of recovery." "We urge people to get themselves checked if they have any persistent symptoms after Covid-19," she added.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital said, "post-Covid-19 complications are posing a bigger risk today. Timely medical intervention is the need of the hour."

