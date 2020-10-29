Iran reports 8,293 coronavirus cases, 399 deaths in one day - TV

Iran reports 8,293 coronavirus cases, 399 deaths in one day - TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:24 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran rose by 8,293 to 596,941, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Thursday, as the country reported 399 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Sima Sadat Lari said the death toll from the COVID-19 in Iran stood at 34,113 in the Middle East's worst-hit country. (Editing by Alison Williams)
